Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' 2022 NFL Combine Sleepers

With such a deep class at a number of positions, the Pittsburgh Steelers should find at least one diamond in the rough.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Indianapolis, Indiana for the next week watching the NFL Draft's top prospects compete at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

While everyone will have their eyes on the first-round players and some highly-touted prospects, the Steelers will also be looking at the next round of sleepers. 

In the last two drafts, Pittsburgh has found diamonds in the rough with players like Kevin Dotson and Tre Norwood. Before that, their late-round grabs was an All-Pro in Antonio Brown.

So, who's next?

This year's sleepers range across the board, but with such a deep class at a number of position, the Steelers could find themselves with a star in Day 3. 

