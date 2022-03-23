Skip to main content

Would Steelers Actually Sign Baker Mayfield?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done crazier things, right?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly interested in signing quarterback Baker Mayfield if he's released by the Cleveland Browns.

Right now, reports say the Browns are not getting many phone calls for Mayfield. On top of that, they want a first-round pick in exchange for the QB. But if no one gives them a trade, and they move on, will the Steelers jump on him?

What if Mayfield wanted a cheap deal to stay in the AFC North. He gets an opportunity to face the team that gave up on him twice a year and the Steelers don't have a set-in-stone starter heading into the summer. 

For him, it works out well. Maybe it does for the Steelers too, depending on how you look at it. 

