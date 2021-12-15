Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Ben Roethlisberger Hints He Wouldn't Play for Another Team

    The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback watched other legends switch teams late in their careers, and it didn't feel right.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be with a new quarterback in 2022, but that doesn't necessarily mean Ben Roethlisberger is headed for retirement. 

    Reports have surrounded the 39-year-old quarterback, saying this would be his final season with the Steelers. However, those reports don't state that he'll retire - just that it's "unlikely" he'll head to another team. 

    Roethlisberger has seen this play out before, though. When he was asked about legendary quarterback careers such as Joe Montana and John Elway, he pointed out how strange it was to watch Montana play an entire career in San Francisco, and finish in Kansas City.

    "I grew up with that [Joe] Montana, [Dan] Morino, [John] Elway, [Jim] Kelly," Roethlisberger said. "I think the hardest thing was watching Joe go to the Chiefs from the 49ers. That was tough."

    So, does that mean that after 18 years, he's not willing to go somewhere else? Well, for now, he's not thinking about it. The Steelers still have four regular season games left, and he plans on keeping them in the playoff hunt before making any career decisions.

    "I'm living right here, right now," Roethlisberger said. "We got to make a run. We've got to play great football, and that starts with me. I can't get caught looking at the end because I need to focus on right here and this week."

