Steelers Have Better CBs Than the Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not last in the AFC North in the secondary.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have better cornerbacks than the Cincinnati Bengals. Even if people want to bring up having a true "CB1," the Steelers still have the better group. 

Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace and Cam Sutton continue to be overlooked. The 33rd Team recently placed them in the second-last tier in the NFL, which isn't to dramatic, but in their assessment, they completely forgot Sutton - and overlooked Wallace. 

The AFC North has some great cornerbacks, and even better wide receivers, but the Steelers aren't the team with the most to worry about. 

