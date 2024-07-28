Steelers Camp Takeaways: Justin Fields Struggles, Heyward Shines
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continued training camp with their first weekend practice of the summer. The bleachers at Chuck Noll Stadium and surrounding grassy hills were lined with Steelers fans. The team went through individual position drills and also went through 7-on-7 and full scrimmaging. With Russell Wilson still out, the team is looking to find consistency and build chemistry without their top quarterback.
Here's the big storylines from day three of training camp.
Heyward Still Has It
The Steelers need Cam Heyward to be the superstar he was in 2022 in 2024. Injuries derailed his season in 2023, but he is healthy and ready to contribute now.
He showed off his health during the 7-on-7 portion of practice. During the second play of this drill, Heyward exploded past the offensive guard and blocked a pass attempt from Justin Fields. It was a classic Heyward play, wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage and disrupting a play.
Steelers Approaching Injuries with Caution
Russell Wilson has been held out due to an abundance of caution. It's for the best, as the team still hasn't put pads on and games are still weeks away. It seems the Steelers are proceeding with extreme caution when it comes to other injured players.
Starting left guard Isaac Seumalo missed the day of practice and no update was given. He was walking around the sidelines during the session, so it seems his absence is another extremely cautious move.
Tight end Kevin Radar took a nasty fall during the scrimmage portion of practice as well. It will be interesting to see if the team is cautious yet again with his return.
Justin Fields' Inconsistencies Continue
With Russ out, Justin Fields continue taking the first-team reps. It's a huge opportunity for the young quarterback as he works towards resurrecting his game in the NFL. The Steelers were likely hoping that Fields would wow during Wilson's absence and escalate the QB competition.
The issue is that Fields looks inconsistent so far. He's had trouble completing multiple passes in a row. He had a difficult time during the 7-on-7 portion, completing just one shovel pass during his snaps. He did connect with George Pickens and Roman Wilson for two nice completions during the 11-on-11 scrimmaging, but those were the only standout moments from Fields.
Jaylen Warren Looks Fantastic
Najee Harris is receiving the majority of the attention at running back, but Jaylen Warren is making a strong case to be RB1 for the Steelers. Pads are still not on, so this isn't set in stone, but Warren looks dynamic so far in training camp. He's slippery, quick, and explosive with the ball, and it might be putting even more pressure on Najee in a contract year.
Darnell Washington Getting Worked Hard
Darnell Washington could be a crucial piece of the Steelers' offense in 2024. The second-year tight end is a mammoth on the field, and the team is putting in extra work to improve his pass-catching and route running.
From my observations, the Steelers are working Washington extremely hard. During the individual position drills, the tight ends were practicing catching and securing the ball with distractions and obstructions. The groups' passes were coming in lightly, but Washington's came in with more velocity, were more sporadic, and were clearly more difficult than the others.
