Steelers WR Diontae Johnson's Mega Contract is Coming

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver might be up next for a major payday.

There's no more denying that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson will be paid well in his next contract. The fourth-year receiver is still waiting to join names like A.J. Brown and Christian Kirk, and with the newest wideout deal, he's certain to get his payday. 

The Washington Commanders inked Terry McLaurin to a three-year, $71 million deal, earning him roughly $23 million per season. Johnson might not be in the same ballpark exactly, but his next contract will be close. 

Johnson has made it known he wants to stay with the Steelers moving forward, and Pittsburgh likely has a number they're willing to sign the wideout to. That being said, his value is increasing with every receiver contract signed - and McLaurin's assured Johnson will get a major deal by next season. 

