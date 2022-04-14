Will Steelers Land Kyle Hamilton?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have done their homework on the NFL Draft's top safeties, which includes Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton. Could be actually slide to 20, though?

Many believe he's on his way down the draft boards after a sloppy showing at the NFL Combine. The player everyone once believed was the best in the class is now an option in the middle of the draft - which could mean the Steelers get him.

What position do they value more if they don't land Hamilton, defensive back or wide receiver? Right now, they need both. If there's big names sitting their in the first or second round at both positions, which one would they go after first?

