Steelers Midseason Awards

With the NFL approaching the midway point of the 2021 NFL season, it feels like the appropriate time to hand out some awards as the Pittsburgh Steelers continue stacking wins towards a playoff push.

Most Valuable Player: T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt has simply been an unbelievably dominant force off the edge yet again this season. Even after missing a game, the highest-paid defensive player has already notched 11.5 sacks, 18 hits on the quarterback and three forced fumbles. Just like in the previous two seasons, Watt will certainly be in the conversation again for the NFL's defensive player of the year. With Stephon Tuitt still on injured reserve and Bud Dupree fleeing to Tennessee in the offseason, Watt has seemed to embrace the additional workload by taking his game to another level. Watt's signature performance was when he took over the overtime period against the Seattle Seahawks, forcing a fumble on Geno Smith, which saved the Steelers from an embarrassing home loss.

Defensive Player of the Year: Cam Heyward

Cam Heyward, who's seems like a fine wine that gets better with age. Even at 32 years old, Heyward has been a monster against the run this year while also being disruptive as a pass rusher. Selected by his teammates as a captain once again, Heyward has certainly lived up the billing in all phases. Missing both of his defensive lineman running mates, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu, hasn't slowed down the 11-year veteran. An underrated aspect of his game is how good he is at getting his hands in the passing windows of quarterbacks, frequently disrupting the quick passing game. He's already deflected six passes so far in the first eight games of the season, one short of his career-high of seven that he compiled in 2013.

Offensive Player of the Year: Najee Harris

Sure, the efficiency numbers don't look great, and the run game has struggled at times throughout the first half of the season. However, that blame falls much more on the young, struggling offensive line than it does on the rookie tailback. Harris has been every bit as advertised early on, proving himself as a more than capable receiver and tough runner. Harris's ability to convert in short-yardage situations has helped the Steelers improve immensely in this area after struggling last season. Harris is tenth in the NFL with 541 rushing yards to date, first among all rookie ball carriers. He's also third on the team with 289 receiving yards, showcasing his ability to be a three-down running back early in his career.

Most Improved: Diontae Johnson

Johnson's game doesn't look all that much different from the first two years of his career but it's the consistency that's been much improved. Johnson's been targeted 69 times so far during the 2021 season and he's dropped just one pass, an improvement from his 13 drops last season. His inconsistency catching the football led to him being benched briefly in 2020 but the work that he put in during the offseason is starting to pay dividends. Johnson has played through contact a bit better at the top of his routes this year, as he's still a fantastic route runner and electrifying playmaker with the ball in his hands. The Steelers aren't throwing the ball as much this year and the numbers won't get him to the pro bowl but Johnson is the clear #1 guy on this team, both now and moving forward.

Biggest Surprise: Pat Freiermuth

If you studied Pat Freiermuth at Penn State, you knew that he was going to be a quality tight end at the next level. What was unexpected was just how impressive he would be this soon in his career. Rookie tight ends typically don't make a huge impact for their teams, it's a tough transition for a position that requires you to run routes against defensive backs while also blocking massive defensive ends. After losing Juju Smith-Schuster to a season-ending shoulder injury against Denver, Freiermuth has become the underneath security blanket for Ben Roethlisberger. Over the past three weeks, Freiermuth has caught 16 of his 20 targets for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns were simple, 50/50 jump balls that the rookie won over top smaller defenders.

Biggest Disappointment: Eric Ebron

When the Steelers decided to bring Ebron back for the final year of his contract, they certainly expected more than just seven catches in the first half of the season. There were a couple of ugly drops in the first few weeks of the season that were concerning but almost expected in a way after he's struggled with those problems for the entirety of his career. With the emergence of Freiermuth as both the Steelers tight of the present but also the future, Ebron has had his snaps and targets drastically reduced. So much so that Zach Gentry has even started to steal some of his reps in 12 personnel. Currently dealing with an injury that has kept him out of action the past two weeks, we will have to see if the Steelers try to integrate him back into the offense at some point. For a guy who is the 20th highest paid at his position, he's certainly underperformed compared to even the most modest of expectations.

