Skip to main content
Player(s)
Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Mobile Quarterback Options This Offseason

There's a list of top options for the Pittsburgh Steelers next quarterback.

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers want a mobile quarterback. So, how do they go about finding one? 

There are two options, obviously. The Steelers could find themselves negotiating with a veteran in free agency, or wait until the 2022 NFL Draft and hope to land their next franchise QB. 

It's not the longest list of options either direction, but there are certainly "mobile" passers up for grabs this offseason. 

Names to watch in free agency:

  • Marcus Mariota
  • Jameis Winston
  • Mitch Trubisky

Names to watch in the 2022 NFL Draft

  • Kenny Pickett
  • Malik Willis
  • Desmond Ridder

Let's talk about who's the best fit in Pittsburgh, and who could make an actual impact this season and moving forward as the Steelers next quarterback. 

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

5 Things on Steelers Watchlist During Senior Bowl Week

Two More Steelers Added to Pro Bowl Roster

Major Changes Coming to Steelers

Najee Harris Lists Three Big Names as Steelers Next QB

Steelers Announce GM Kevin Colbert is Stepping Down

USATSI_17382608_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mobile Quarterback Options This Offseason

47 seconds ago
USATSI_17107874_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

5 Things on Steelers Watchlist During Senior Bowl Week

24 minutes ago
USATSI_17591345_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Open as Underdogs to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Jan 31, 2022
USATSI_16978653_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris Added to Pro Bowl

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17117767_168388034_lowres
News

Chiefs Inactives vs. Bengals

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17221990_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Chiefs

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17553388_168388034_lowres
News

Tom Brady Retires From NFL

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_11182534_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers to Meet With Stephon Tuitt About Future

Jan 29, 2022