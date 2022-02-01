Steelers Mobile Quarterback Options This Offseason
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers want a mobile quarterback. So, how do they go about finding one?
There are two options, obviously. The Steelers could find themselves negotiating with a veteran in free agency, or wait until the 2022 NFL Draft and hope to land their next franchise QB.
It's not the longest list of options either direction, but there are certainly "mobile" passers up for grabs this offseason.
Names to watch in free agency:
- Marcus Mariota
- Jameis Winston
- Mitch Trubisky
Names to watch in the 2022 NFL Draft
- Kenny Pickett
- Malik Willis
- Desmond Ridder
Let's talk about who's the best fit in Pittsburgh, and who could make an actual impact this season and moving forward as the Steelers next quarterback.
Read More
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
5 Things on Steelers Watchlist During Senior Bowl Week
Two More Steelers Added to Pro Bowl Roster
Major Changes Coming to Steelers
Najee Harris Lists Three Big Names as Steelers Next QB
Steelers Announce GM Kevin Colbert is Stepping Down
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook