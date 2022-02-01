Steelers Mobile Quarterback Options This Offseason

There's a list of top options for the Pittsburgh Steelers next quarterback.

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers want a mobile quarterback. So, how do they go about finding one?

There are two options, obviously. The Steelers could find themselves negotiating with a veteran in free agency, or wait until the 2022 NFL Draft and hope to land their next franchise QB.

It's not the longest list of options either direction, but there are certainly "mobile" passers up for grabs this offseason.

Names to watch in free agency:

Marcus Mariota

Jameis Winston

Mitch Trubisky

Names to watch in the 2022 NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett

Malik Willis

Desmond Ridder

Let's talk about who's the best fit in Pittsburgh, and who could make an actual impact this season and moving forward as the Steelers next quarterback.

