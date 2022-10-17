Steelers Tradeable Players Show Out in Redemption Game

PITTSBURGH -- There are two names that seem to be mentioned more than any when talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers trade possibilities. Coming into Week 6, Chase Claypool and Devin Bush were two of the most over with players on the roster. Leaving a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both are looking like heroes.

"It was awesome," Claypool said after the game. "The defensive secondary was pretty beat up; we had a lot of guys step in and it’s that next man mentality that we kind of have to ride with. It was awesome, the defense really helped us out because they gave us comfort knowing that we had time, we didn’t have to rush things and could play our game. They stood on their heads."

Claypool finished the game with seven catches, six for first downs, for 96 yards and the Steelers first touchdown by a receiver. Bush ended the afternoon with five tackles and a pass breakup on a game-tying two-point conversion.

After the game, the locker room was fired up. There was a sense of life for the first time in week. This was the Steelers team from Week 1, and everyone was enjoying it.

During Claypool's press conference, running back Najee Harris came up, dapped him up and said "keep making plays like that." All around, the team knew they had two players step up in major ways against a Buccaneers team.

"He made some critical plays today," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "We're not trying to paint with a broad brush and show some trajectory. He made some plays today and I'm appreciative of it."

The Steelers aren't likely to make trades before the deadline. If anyone is going to be moved from this roster, it'll be in the offseason. But fans were making it known they weren't pleased.

After this game, that might change a little.

