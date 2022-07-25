5 Players on the Wrong Side of the Bubble Heading Into Steelers Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have players who impress and players who don't at training camp. Saint Vincent College will welcome the fans, and for the first time in three years, everyone will get a Latrobe experience once again.

With the atmosphere the fans brings comes a lot of excitement, but also a lot of exposure. Players will let everyone know whether they're going to take it up, or turn it back, a notch in 2022.

For these five players, it might not go great at camp.

James Pierre, CB

Right now, it's hard to imagine James Pierre making the Steelers 53-man roster. Even if Justin Layne isn't someone you want to put on the field on defense, he's a quality special teamer - and if Pierre is going to beat him out, he needs to show Danny Smith he's the best option as a gunner.

If he can't flip the narrative of special teams, the once thought of "next corner" for the Steelers is going to end up somewhere else.

Chris Oladokun, QB

The Steelers three-way quarterback battle is going to have everyone's attention, but how well Chris Oladokun plays will control his future.

Pittsburgh needs to feel like Oladokun is the best option for the third quarterback. If he's capable of being the practice guy and not have such a significant drop off from Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, he'll force the Steelers' hand to keep.

That being said, it's hard to see that situation play out.

Jaylen Warren, RB

A lot of people bring up Jaylen Warren when talking about the Steelers' running back situation. Well, unless the undrafted rookie really turns the jets on at training camp, there's not enough spark to make anyone hopeful he's beating out Anthony McFarland.

Last year, you felt that Kalen Ballage was better than Jaylen Samuels almost immediately. This year, you don't get that feeling from Warren.

Mataeo Durant might have an opportunity, but unless Warren really creates a spark, he's on the outside looking in.

Derreck Tuszka, LB

The Steelers desperately need an outside linebacker, and as the season gets closer, they're going to do something about it. There's no one on the coaching staff who wants last year to happen again. Tuszka, Tuzer Skipper and Genard Avery are not the answers.

Tuszka really needs to shine in order to remove that narrative. Right now, it's hard to imagine Pittsburgh feeling confident in the group they have behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Anthony Miller, WR

The Steelers have a lot of wide receiver fighting for those final two roster spots, but with Gunner Olszewski having the upper hand in the return game and Calvin Austin III being a fourth-round rookie, it might be a group of guys fighting for the sixth spot.

Right now, it's Anthony Miller, Miles Boykin and Cody White at the top of the list for the final roster spot. Unfortunately, for Miller, he carries the least amount of special teams experience, which is going to keep in out.

Boykin is a quality gunner on the outside and White is a workhorse that has proven to do whatever you ask of him. Miller needs a strong camp working on punt and kick coverage to make this roster.

