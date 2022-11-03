4 Positives From First Half of Steelers Season

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might be 2-6 and in a rough spot as they enter the second half of their season, but at the bye week, there are some positives to look at.

Even if this season isn't what many hoped for, there's good within the bad. Sometimes, you just have to look past the statistics.

Kenny Pickett Isn't Phased By NFL

The Steelers might not know if Kenny Pickett is a Hall of Famer yet, but what you could tell right off the bat is that no moment is too big for this rookie.

"He's getting a trial by fire. He's being exposed," Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan said. "He goes on the road there at Buffalo, (seeing) some great defenses, some great pass rushes in Philadelphia. It gives him an opportunity to learn from those circumstances and continue to grow and develop the kind of confidence he already has, but it reinforces that. I don't think there is a downside to it. He's a tough young man and we're expecting big things from him."

Pickett might be a turnover machine right now, but if there's anything to walk away feeling good about it's his poise in the pocket. Not many people are getting hit like he is, or throwing interceptions like he has and getting up like nothing happened.

Growing pains happen with rookie quarterbacks. Many tried to warn of this before the team turned to Pickett over Mitch Trubisky. Right now, all fans must do is ride this out and hope the mental errors leave because the grit of a winning NFL quarterback is already within Pickett.

Pat Freiermuth Has Pro Bowl in Him

The Steelers made the decision to trade Chase Claypool for two reasons - they loved the idea of three early draft picks and they feel extremely confident in what Pat Freiermuth can do as a receiver.

"That’s a space that we’re really comfortable with Pat Freiermuth as well being a significant component of our attack on the interior portions of the field," head coach Mike Tomlin said after the trade. "So, that depth coupled with Pat’s presence and development is what allowed us to feel comfortable in terms of moving him and acquiring that draft capital."

So far this season, Freiermuth has 32 receptions for 367 yards and a touchdown. He's on pace to outdo yardage from his rookie year, and if the Steelers can start throwing touchdowns - or scoring at all, really - he's likely a go-to candidate for more red zone targets.

No one in Pittsburgh's offense is Pro Bowl bound this season, but Freiermuth is certainly a building block for the future within this team. There are some young pieces you have to feel good about within the group and he might be at the top of that list.

Omar Khan is Fit For the Job

While the Steelers are trying to save their season, Omar Khan is taking the now-and-later approach and protecting the future. All teams go through struggles, but if you aren't prepared to build yourself out of that struggle, you'll never leave it.

In the offseason, Khan showed his aggression by inking Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-breaking deal and securing Chris Boswell for another four years, and then going out to sign Larry Ogunjobi after Stephon Tuitt retired.

Before that, he was behind very team-friendly contracts for two new starting offensive linemen, a starting inside linebacker, and quality cornerback and safety depth.

Now, when the team was starring 2-6 in the face at the bye week, he decided he was going to use the trade deadline to land two new pieces. One for now, and one for later.

This feels like the beginning of change for the Steelers, which is exactly what this team needed. This is the first time in nearly 20 years Pittsburgh has gone through this process, and Khan has stood up to the challenge at every turn.

Art Rooney made the right call for the new GM.

Pieces to Feel Good About

The Steelers have discovered a few pieces to their puzzle that you have to feel good about right now. They likely landed a kick and punt returner without knowing it. Their new best special teamer is at wide receiver. And for the first time in what feels like forever, they have a backup running back who's getting valuable carries.

Even if this season is a building block, this is the good that has come out of it:

Miles Boykin

Easily the team's best special teamer right now. On top of that, he accepts his role no matter what it is, can catch the football when given the opportunity and is a valuable run blocker.

Steven Sims

Ray-Ray McCloud but better. Steven Sims has proven to be an explosive player at every aspect of the game.

Jaylen Warren

Did the Steelers finally find their RB2? Yes. Warren is a stud and fits this offense to perfection. A great change of pace back for Najee Harris.

Cam Sutton and Terrell Edmunds

The Steelers have two players on defense that need to be resigned this offseason. If Sutton and Edmunds leave, the drop-off in the secondary will be hard to replace. Getting the first look at Sutton and William Jackson together is going to be interesting.

The Entire Rookie Class

There really isn't a name outside of the injured Calvin Austin that doesn't look like a piece for the future within the rookie class. Connor Heyward is picking up playing time, George Pickens is a star in the making, DeMarvin Leal is a quality defensive lineman and the rest of the class is going to get their opportunities.

