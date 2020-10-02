Exploring Positives In Cancellation of Week 4 Steelers-Titans Game
Donnie Druin
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is full of catchphrases. From "the standard is the standard" to "we won't live in our fears" and every memorable line between, Tomlin typically is no stranger for bending a microphone.
However, when it came to answering questions about how the cancellation of week four's match-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers could potentially impact their future plans, Tomlin was short but clear: