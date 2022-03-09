How Much Pressure is Now on Steelers QB Situation?
The Pittsburgh Steelers watched Aaron Rodgers stay with the Green Bay Packers and Russell Wilson be traded to the Denver Broncos. Now, they sit back to reanalyze their quarterback situation, and there has to be more pressure.
With the move, or stay in Rodgers case, of Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks now become a top concern to draft a quarterback. That puts more pressure on the Carolina Panthers to make a move, maybe a team like the Washington Commanders to move up, and leaves the Steelers sitting back with slim pickings.
Heading into free agency, the Steelers are now faced with more teams looking for their quarterback, and fewer options. There has to be more pressure now, right?
