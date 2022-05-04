Debate: Should Steelers Move Chase Claypool to Slot?

PITTSBURGH -- Should the Pittsburgh Steelers make a move at wide receiver and move Chase Claypool to the slot?

With the additions of George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, the Steelers have decisions to make. They now have three, maybe four, players who are capable of playing across the field at wideout. However, they only have one that is a true slot player.

So, they have to make the decision on which other receiver to move inside. There's an argument the best option is Claypool, but there's an argument it's not a smart move.

Skillset, size, ability and potential all have to match for a move to be made. Does Claypool fit the bill?

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Will Steelers Start Kenny Pickett Over Mitchell Trubisky?

Steelers Draft Recap, Kazee Signing, Bush Departure

Steelers Invite 13 UDFA to Rookie Minicamp

Kenny Pickett the Favorite to Win Steelers Starting QB Job

4 Bold Predictions About Steelers Rookie Class

Mike Tomlin on Drafting Connor Heyward

Cam Heyward and Kenny Pickett Will be Locker Mates