Sleepers Sliding In, and Out of the Steelers 53-Man Roster

PITTSBURGH -- One week and six days from now, the Steelers take the field at MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants in a very strange, but happening, NFL season.

Before then, they need to cut 80 players down to 53. Extended rules for practice squads make keeping veterans off the roster a little easier. Which means taking a chance on guys who might typically find themselves inactive on Sundays, comes with more comfort in 2020.