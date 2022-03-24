A Terrell Edmunds Return to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly narrowed their search to three safeties.

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers consider re-signing Terrell Edmunds? They're a week into free agency and have yet to sign a safety. So, is he their top choice at this point?

It starts with the salary cap. The Steelers have made significant moves. Now, they need to begin restructuring contracts in order to add more cap space. And that extra money will likely go towards extending Minkah Fitzpatrick and Diontae Johnson.

This leaves Pittsburgh with roughly $5 million in available space before any left overs from restructures. So, they're capable of landing one more splash free agent.

Want to know how they can clear up space? Here's a great piece explaining their options.

Reports say they've narrowed their safety search down to three players - one being Edmunds. But sometimes you're playing a risky game bringing back a player who wasn't worth an extension in the first place.

How big of a bargain is Edmunds at this point? How confident can they be that he will continue to grow? How good can this defense be with him as the answer in 2022?

