This is Why Steelers Feel Good About Chase Claypool Talking

There are two big reasons the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans should feel good about Chase Claypool and his high goals.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool hit the national spotlight with a bold prediction about himself. Heading into the 2022 season, the third-year receiver called himself a top-three wideout in the NFL, which immediately sparked conversation.

"My second year, I was a better football player than I was my first year. The plays just didn't work out. Some of the plays didn't go my way, I didn't make some plays," Claypool said on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. "As a football player, knowing what to do, knowing where to be, I was better. So, I'm going to be better this year. I know for a facto, I'm not like the rest of the guys in the NFL. I know I'm a top five receiver. I know I'm a top three receiver."

But while some have an issue with the remarks of the wideout, there's reasons to feel good about the notion. Every player in the NFL should believe they're one of the best in the game. No matter how old/young and how many reps they get, confidence is key when you're competing at the highest level.

Here's the other reason. Not only has Claypool put more confidence in his game, but he's not looking at 2022 solely as a year to shine. According to wide receiver coach Frisman Jackson, he's putting in the time with younger players, and showing himself as a leader to this group.

"He's coming early for meetings. He's staying late after practice. He comes in and meets with me after practice. I see him outside on the field when practice is over with, just showing them how to do things, showing them different routes and releases, those types of things. He's started to take those strides. I've acknowledged that, I've let him know that, like, 'hey man, I love the progress you're making, I love the strides you're making as a leader.'"

Players who just want to talk about stats usually turn into more of a negative than a positive. Those that take on growth across the board, all while trying to prove themselves as one of the best - those players have the potential to turn into something great.

Chase Claypool wants to be great, and he's going about it all the right ways.

