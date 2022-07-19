Skip to main content

Unveiling Steelers QB Competition

There's a lot of questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback battle.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Saint Vincent College with all eyes on their three-way quarterback competition. While Mitch Trubisky has been the starter through OTAs and mini camp, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph will get their opportunity once players return to the field next week. 

While the quarterback competition has really yet to start, there is an understanding behind it. The plan, strategy and likely outcome are all topics of conversation - but what's real and what's just headlines? 

All Steelers Talk dove into the QB battle in Pittsburgh with the Britsburgh Broadcast to discuss what we've seen thus far and what's coming once players report to Saint Vincent. 

