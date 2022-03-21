Skip to main content

When Will Steelers Sign Tyrann Mathieu?

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a safety and Tyrann Mathieu is still sitting around.

When will the Pittsburgh Steelers finish off their secondary and sign Tyrann Mathieu? The 29-year-old is sitting around waiting for a contract, and at some point it all makes too much sense.

Mathieu's market value is the only thing that makes this situation curious. Right now, he's looking at roughly $14 million a year. However, if the Steelers can make it something close, and still keep Minkah Fitzpatrick long-term, you sign Mathieu.

Not everyone agrees the fit is there, but with Fitzpatrick and Mathieu, the defensive backfield in Pittsburgh is loaded. If Levi Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton click, it might be the best secondary this team has seen in years. 

It's not as easy as it sounds, but there's really just one question remaining - when will the Steelers sign the Honey Badger?

