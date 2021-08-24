Who's Faster, James Pierre or Lamar Jackson?

It's a real question, and one that appears to have a definitive answer.

PITTSBURGH -- Who's faster, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre or Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson?

The former first-round pick and league MVP has an AFC North relative that's making waves in Pittsburgh. Jackson and Pierre are cousins who spent their whole lives living close together. Jackson grew up in Boynton Beach, FL., while Pierre was down the road at Deerfield Beach.

"That's my family," Pierre said on Jackson. "When we played on the same team together, he used to throw the ball to me, I was the receiver. Little league friends, cousins, we've stayed at each other's houses and stuff like that."

Pierre says the two talk every day, and while it's mostly friends messages, there's some trash talk.

"Our competitive nature, you know?"

Pierre still isn't certain if he'll get the opportunity to talk trash to Jackson during the team's games this season. The Steelers are still working out different sets of cornerback rotations in the secondary, but the second-year undrafted free agent appears to be at the top of the team's list on the outside.

But here's the real question; who's faster? According to Pierre, it's no contest.

"Me. I'll say it straight up," Pierre laughed. "He would agree."

"I was the jet guy. He was the quarterback guy."

That quarterback guy seems pretty quick on the football field. Luckily, for the Steelers, not as quick as his cousin.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

