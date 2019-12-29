It Was a Different Week of Study as the Steelers Prepared for a Backup Ravens Offense

PITTSBURGH -- As the Steelers walk into M & T Bank Stadium for their WEek 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, they won't be worrying about the MVP-hopeful quarterback behind center. With the top seed in the AFC locked in, Baltimore will have new faces calling plays as they rest their starters for the postseason.

For Pittsburgh, this leaves question marks. It's hard to believe gameplanning against two backup quarterbacks - Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley - is a more difficult task than studying Lamar Jackson, but without much to go off of, the challenge of learning the other two Ravens passers wasn't a simple task for the Steelers defense.

This team expects to see two new quarterbacks behind center in Week 17 with Gus Edwards taking the reigns at running back. RGIII will make his first start for the Ravens this season and rookie and former Penn State star, McSorley should see some action as the backup.

Throughout the week, learning the styles and play ability of the two players they'll see running the offense wasn't as easy as watching film. Pittsburgh's defenders had to take a different route, and learn the Ravens offense as a whole to understand the men throwing the ball.

"More than anything, we're preparing not for guys but for schematics; schemes and what they do," Mark Barron explained. "It basically comes down to that, you can't really lock in on those guys. We don't really know who it'll be, we might see some RGIII we might see McSorley and they're not the same guys they're a little bit different. So on our end we got to prepare for schematics and what we see on tape and things they like to do against certain personnels and certain situations and we just got prepare that way."

The gameplan should remain the same according to cornerback Mike Hilton. He doesn't expect to see a new offense on the field even with different quarterbacks.

They'll rely on their veterans and let RGIII throw the ball and make plays when needed. "They're not going to lay down," he said, but he does expect them to have a heavy dose of ground football from a few different directions.

"They're not going to change what they're doing," Hilton said. "They're a run-first team and they're going to put the game in their offensive line's hands so we know they're not going to sit there and drop back 30-some times. So, we just got to play sound football."

He also assured me this isn't an offense full of nobodies even if Jackson and Mark Ingram are on the sidelines.

"They still got a lot of guys that can do, Ingram is their guy but Gus Edwards is a good running back he's been there for a couple years," he continued. "Of course they still got all their wide outs playing so they got guys that can get the job done."

Now, you can't go an entire week without watching some film. It's hard to imagine sitting in a meeting watching Lamar Jackson re-runs trying to prepare for RGIII but to some degree, it's what happened.

Beyond that, garbage time was the primary source of game clips for this week. Not the best scenario Barron admitted, but one they needed to use in order to see what a former second-overall pick can bring to the table on Sunday afternoon.

"What I see is I look at the games where they've been up and he comes in even though it's the dog stats or whatever, it's kind of like the only thing you get from him, unless you go to preseason," Barron said. "So past that it's like a guessing game what you think they might do so you prepare for what they've got on tape, what they might do."

There isn't just one quarterback anticipated to play this weekend, though. On Tuesday, Mike Tomlin spent seconds talking about Griffin and moved quickly to a quarterback he's watched plenty of in college.

McSorley hasn't seen regular season action for the Ravens this season but has plenty of playmaking ability. Tomlin highlighted his legs during his press conference and when it comes to checking out his film, "Tomlin, yes, he most definitely is," Barron said as he laughed.

"He'll come back and give us the information, but there's not much tape for us to see," he continued. "You go out there and try and find some stuff but there won't be a lot so really we're preparing for what they've got on tape as far as schematics and what they do and basically try to go out off of what we know about these backup quarterbacks in RGIII and McSorley."

Yet, Mike Hilton made sure we knew he was sticking to the same game plan he's been all season. Studying is a major part of the weekly process, but going out on Sunday is a different element to success.

"They're going to try to win the game, they're going to do what they do," Hilton said. "We just got to make sure we handle our business and we have to find a way to get the victory."

A win puts the Steelers in position to hope for a playoff miracle for the second-straight season. A victory and some help will get them into the playoffs after losing their last two games.

Chances are Baltimore has the score of the Texans-Titans game on the big screen but it won't play much into the heads of the Steelers. Step one is take care of business - step two is hope for rest to fall into place.

"That's the most important thing. We put ourselves in this position so we got to make sure we do what we can do dig ourselves out and that's come away with a victory," Hilton said. "Whatever happens outside of that is out of our control."