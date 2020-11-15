GAMEDAY: How Favored Are the Steelers Over Bengals?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 8-0 and set to host their AFC North opponents the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a game that not many believe will challenge Pittsburgh, they remain with their heads on their shoulders. Like every week, this team carries a "they play in the NFL for a reason" mentality, even against a team they've beaten every time since 2016.

The Bengals will be without running back Joe Mixon in Week 10. The Steelers will have, and start, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and inside linebacker Vince Williams. They will be without offensive guard Kevin Dotson (COVID-19) and assistant o-line coach Adrian Klemm due to illness.

RECORDS: Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0)

ODDS: The Steelers are 7.5 point favorites over the Bengals at home. Cincy's list of injuries and COVID-19 concerns have hurt their chances against bigger opponents this season. The over/under sits at 46.5.

The Steelers hold the NFL's best record against the spread (7-1).

HISTORY: In the last decade, the Steelers hold a 18-3 record over the Bengals. This includes 10-straight wins for the Steelers, with the streak starting in 2016 with a very wild Wildcard game between the two teams.

Overall, the Steelers hold a 66-35 record in the rivalry. This will be the first game that includes Joe Burrow.

GAME TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 15

LOCATION: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

TV/RADIO: FOX, Steelers Radio Network, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM

THE FINAL WORD: "I’ve been really impressed with their quarterback Joe Burrow. He’s as good as advertised. His physical talents are one thing. You know, they are rock solid. This guy can make every throw. His accuracy is exceptional. He’s a good decision maker. He’s a fluid decision maker. His mobility is really underrated. He’s an easy mover. He can escape and create." - Mike Tomlin

AllSteelers is a Sports Illustrated channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers. Subscribe and follow us on Twitter/Facebook for up-to-date stories, news, and analysis.