Morning Joe: If There's No Zeke, Who's Next for the Steelers?

PITTSBURGH -- All week long, the Pittsburgh Steelers were preparing for one play - Ezekiel Elliott. Facing a team without a starting quarterback, with one of the best rushers in the NFL, the gameplan was simple and dedicated to shutting down No. 21 and letting the rest handle itself.

"It's a team that relies on their run," Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said about the Cowboys. "It's probably one of the best running backs in the game. [Elliott] does a real good job of getting downhill and moving forward and setting up third and shorts, third and mediums. A guy like that can complete easily.

"But when you stop the run, you put them in tough situations. Dak [Prescott] is Dak, so he's still going to make plays. But when you have younger quarterbacks in there, not as experienced, you put them in those third and long downs, it's a little tougher."

This was prior to discovering Elliott likely won't be on the field for Week 9 due to a hamstring injury. According to Cowboy Maven's Mike Fisher, the Cowboys' running back is a "true game-time decision" against the Steelers, but the team is making roster moves to work without their star runner on Sunday.

So, what now?

The Steelers spent the whole week believing if they shut down Elliott that the Cowboys were dysfunctional. That removing the ball from the running back meant putting it in the hands of Garrett Gilbert, and his zero NFL starts since 2014. And even having Elliott on the field would boost the help of an inexperienced quarterback.

"If you're talking about playing with a new or younger quarterback and you're not necessarily experienced at that skill position, than maybe you try and do a little bit too much," Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said on working with an inexperienced QB. "You get a little bit too creative. And you try and do too many opportunities to run trick plays and try and create things that potentially put you in harm's way. Could be a great play, could be a big play, but it just takes away from the idea that—it may put you in harm's way for turnovers and things like that. I think any young quarterback playing and you are talking about some of the skills you are talking about, it will start with running backs."

Now, that young, kind of (Gilbert is 29-years-old), quarterback has second-year running back Tony Pollard to lean on against the NFL's best rush defense.

Pollard isn't someone to overlook. He's show explosiveness when on the field and has worked well to complement Elliott over the last year.

His numbers aren't anything to get nervous over, though. He has one game with at least 10 rushing attempts this season, in which he posted 31 yards. Since entering the league a season ago, he's tallied 604 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Without Elliott, the 2-6 Cowboys seem much more like 2-6 than they do with him. Now, the Steelers will look to shut down Pollard and let a group of backups try to control one of the NFL's best defenses.

Many are concerned about the Steelers starting slow, but even that fear dims as more and more injuries creep up on Dallas.

The Steelers' gameplan remains the same. Step one is to remove the ground game. Step two is to let Gilbert force throws he's not equipped to make. And if you ask head coach Mike Tomlin, or anyone else in Pittsburgh, if they're less worried playing against backups, they'll say no.

But we know that Week 9 just got a lot easier for the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.