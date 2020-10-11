Morning Joe: Steelers First 4-0 Start in 41 Years is Not as Easy as it Seems

PITTSBURGH -- It's been 41 years since the Pittsburgh Steelers started an NFL season 4-0. The result of that season? A Super Bowl ring, and the final run of the 1970's dominance led by the Steel Curtain and Hall of Famer Chuck Noll.

This year's different for a few reasons. The Steelers' initial Week 4 game added complications to their season. The Tennessee Titans contracted the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, and therefore, the Steelers suffered.

Their Week 4 flight to Nashville was pushed back to Week 7, unexpectedly moving their Bye Week to Week 4, after they had already practiced Wednesday and Thursday.

It wasn't ideal. Ben Roethlisberger described it as getting the short end of the stick. And no, he doesn't believe the NFL will ever change it back and force the Titans to forfeit.

But back to Week 5 and the chance at 4-0.

Cross-state "rivals" (emphasis on the quotation marks), the Philadelphia Eagles are at Heinz Field looking to find more traction in their 2020 season. At 1-2-1, coming off a win against the San Francisco 49ers, Philly has somehow found themselves leading the NFC East and looking to keep it that way.

They're beat up. Three of their offensive line combine for nine career starts, including their left tackle, who will make the second start in his football career.

Alshon Jeffery will continue to wait to make his season debut. DeSean Jackson will miss Sunday. So will cornerback and former Pitt standout Avonte Maddox.

On paper, the Eagles don't say much. They've allowed 14 sacks, Zach Ertz only has 139 receiving yards and a touchdown, and their defense has yet to give up less than 20 points in a game.

They even tied the Cincinnati Bengals. And to a Steelers fan, that's all you need to know about the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, of course, the Steelers would tell you you can never overlook anyone in the NFL.

"They're in the NFL for a reason."

Yeah, we know.

It isn't what the Eagles bring that could pose a threat to the Steelers, though. Their a team struggling, but not deep enough into desperation to start throwing out all the punches in Week 5.

They'll come prepared, with a gameplan and a set of plays they're looking to execute on. If it doesn't work, they'll begin to adjust as they normally would. Not start running wildcat and running Nick Foles specials.

The concern, if any, with Pittsburgh is themselves. They're coming off three days rest after halting preparation for the Titans and dealing with a distracting week.

The Steelers were not shy when talking about the NFL's decisions to hand them a late impromptu Bye Week. Eric Ebron even wants the league to right their wrong and forfeit the game - whether protocol means he'll lose a game check or not.

"For us to go through training camp and a few weeks of football and not have anything happen, and all of a sudden, it's infested in one team, I feel like all rules wasn't followed," Ebron said on Friday. "I feel like you should punish the opposition. We didn't have anything to do with it."

It's not Antonio Brown not showing up to practice, but it's not football.

The Steelers have never been known to start fast under Mike Tomlin. They're a football team who strives under pressure, but mostly when that pressure comes from a team equally qualified or with higher expectations than them.

A team like the Eagles is already dangerous without the unexpected Bye Week and constant questioning surrounding the NFL and their decisions regarding the Titans.

It's a lot of speculation that, truthfully, I'm not even totally sold on.

The Eagles don't bring much to Heinz Field. It's hard to imagine the Steelers defense doesn't give Carson Wentz nightmares for a few days following Sunday.

Everything says this game shouldn't be close. The 5,500 fans in the building will have plenty to cheer for. But if we ignore the looming fact that the Steelers have been this team before - high hopes, even higher expectations, facing a team with no business competing with them - than we're ignoring a major part of who Pittsburgh is.

4-0 should happen. But let's not act like it already has.

