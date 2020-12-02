SI.com
Steelers' Bud Dupree Leaves Week 12 With Knee Injury

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree left Wednesday's Week 12 game against the Ravens during the fourth quarter and did not return. 

Dupree went down with a knee injury during a blitz off the edge. The injury appeared to be non-contact after Dupree rushed up the side and took a hard step on his left leg. 

Dupree limped off to the sideline and threw his helmet off the field. Noticeably upset, the linebacker sat with trainers for a moment before heading to the locker room. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't provide much of an update following the game, saying he'll have more information during his Week 13 press conference on Thursday.

Dupree entered Week 12 with the 5th-most sacks in the NFL. He added five tackles and two tackles for loss against the Ravens. 

Rookie Alex Highsmith took over after Dupree left. Highsmith has tallied 18 tackles prior to Week 12. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers.

