Browns vs. Steelers: How to Watch, Injury Report and Hot Links

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers square off at Heinz Field in Week 6 to decide who takes an early lead in the AFC North. 

A battle between the 4-1 Browns and 4-0 Steelers will give the first lead in the division, with some help from the Baltimore Ravens. A win for the Steeles and they start 5-0 for the first time in over four decades. A victory for Cleveland, with a Ravens' loss, and they take the lead in a division they haven't won since 1989. 

How to Watch/Listen

Cleveland Browns (4-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0)

Kickoff: Sunday, October 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Broadcast Information

Television: CBS, CBS All Access

Stream: Fubo.tv, Yahoo Sports Mobile App

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM

Injury Report

Steelers

G David DeCastro (abdominal) - OUT
WR Diontae Johnson (back) - OUT

Browns

QB Baker Mayfield (chest) - QUESTIONABLE
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
WR Jarvis Landry (hip) - QUESTIONABLE
DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) - QUESTIONABLE
P Jamie Gillan (groin) - QUESTIONABLE
S Karl Joseph (hamstring) - OUT
S Ronnie Harrison (concussion) - OUT
G Wyatt Teller (calf) - OUT

