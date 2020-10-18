Browns vs. Steelers: How to Watch, Injury Report and Hot Links
Noah Strackbein
PITTSBURGH -- The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers square off at Heinz Field in Week 6 to decide who takes an early lead in the AFC North.
A battle between the 4-1 Browns and 4-0 Steelers will give the first lead in the division, with some help from the Baltimore Ravens. A win for the Steeles and they start 5-0 for the first time in over four decades. A victory for Cleveland, with a Ravens' loss, and they take the lead in a division they haven't won since 1989.
How to Watch/Listen
Cleveland Browns (4-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0)
Kickoff: Sunday, October 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Heinz Field
Broadcast Information
Television: CBS, CBS All Access
Stream: Fubo.tv, Yahoo Sports Mobile App
Radio: Steeler Nation Radio, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM
Injury Report
Steelers
G David DeCastro (abdominal) - OUT
WR Diontae Johnson (back) - OUT
Browns
QB Baker Mayfield (chest) - QUESTIONABLE
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
WR Jarvis Landry (hip) - QUESTIONABLE
DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) - QUESTIONABLE
P Jamie Gillan (groin) - QUESTIONABLE
S Karl Joseph (hamstring) - OUT
S Ronnie Harrison (concussion) - OUT
G Wyatt Teller (calf) - OUT
Hot Links
Morning Joe: Chase Claypool's First Real Test
Steelers Not Concerned With Baker Mayfield
Steelers Didn't Need Bulletin Board Material. Now They've Got It
Steelers 'Completely Pas' Myles Garrett Situation
Did Anyone Expect Browns Week to be This Important?
AllSteelers is a Sports Illustrated channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers. Subscribe and follow us on Twitter/Facebook for up-to-date stories, news, and analysis.