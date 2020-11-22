GAMEDAY: Can Steelers Cover the Spread Against Jaguars?

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 11, favored by 10.5.

It's another week of Jake Luton for the Jaguars as quarterback Gardner Minshew recovers from a thumb injury. For the Steelers, they're carrying Mike Hilton and Chris Wormley back to the field as missing multiple weeks with injuries.

For the first time since Week 6, the Steelers defense will have every starter available on Sunday. And as double-digit favorites, they should be able to avoid the "trap game" in Jacksonville.

RECORDS: Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8)

ODDS: The Steelers are 10.5 point favorites over the Jaguars, even on the road. Jacksonville will be without starting quarterback Gardner Minshew for another week as he recovers from a thumb injury.

Pittsburgh continues to hold the NFL's best record against the spread at 8-1.

HISTORY: Jacksonville holds the all-time record against the Steelers in this AFC matchup (14-2). The last time the Steelers and Jaguars squared up was in 2018 where the Steelers found their first win after losing two straight.

Prior to that, the Jaguars were the last team to eliminate the Steelers from the postseason, defeating them 45-42 in the AFC Divisional Round in 2017.

GAME TIME: 1:00 pm ET

LOCATION: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

TV/RADIO: CBS, Steelers Radio Network, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM