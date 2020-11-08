Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott to Play vs. Steelers

It appears the Pittsburgh Steelers will face running back Ezekiel Elliott when they face the Dallas Cowboys at AT & T Stadium this afternoon.

According to Cowboy Maven's Mike Fisher, Elliott went through a pre-game workout to test his hamstring. Fisher reported following the workout, saying the running back will be active for kickoff, although his workload is yet to be determined.

Elliott has never missed an NFL game due to injury. He's struggled with a hamstring this season but has not sat out for the Cowboys. He's totaled 521 yards and five touchdowns this season.

The Steelers have spent the week preparing to face Elliott. Defensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said on Thursday that the gameplan starts with the Pro Bowl runner.

"He is the guy," Butler said about Elliott. "There's a reason that he's been hyped up because he is a good football player. He's an excellent running back. He's got real strong legs, very hard to get on the ground. You're not going to arm tackle this guy. You're going to have to get after it and get a lot of people around him. If I'm them, I'm going in with what I know has helped me succeed in the past, and obviously, it's 21."

Tony Pollard will work as the Cowboys other running back. The second-year back has rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown in 38 attempts this season.

On the Steelers sideline, they will be without cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) for a third-straight week. Hilton was limited in practice throughout the week as he attempts to return to the field.

Fullback Derek Watt is set as inactive against the Cowboys as well. Watt returned to practice throughout the week and was not listed on the team's injury report Friday.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs, offensive lineman Derwin Gray, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee) and tight end Zach Gentry are also inactive.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.