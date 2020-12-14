Steelers Lose Pair of Guards as They Fall to Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with more injuries following their second loss of the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue adding to their list of injuries, as they finished their Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills without guards Matt Feiler or Kevin Dotson.

Both Dotson and Feiler left the game with pectoral injuries and were ruled out shortly after. Feiler left in the first quarter. Dotson was injured during the third.

J.C Hassenauer filled in as the Steelers' third-string guard behind Feiler and Dotson. He started Week 12 and 13 at center while Maurkice Pouncey was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't provide an update on the seriousness of the injuries. He'll speak to the media during his Tuesday press conference and provide more information.

The Steelers fell to the Bills, 26-15, for their second loss of the regular season. After starting 11-0, Pittsburgh has lost their last two games and have moved into second place in the AFC.

The Steelers will now play catch up to the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs for the top seed in the conference heading into the postseason. Pittsburgh earned their playoff berth as the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in Week 14.

Pittsburgh's struggles on offense continued as they contributed just 47 rushing yards (2.7 yards per carry) and threw for 187 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against Buffalo.

Meanwhile, the Bills totaled 334 yards behind 238 passing yards from Josh Allen and 130 receiving yards from Stephon Diggs. The two combined for one of Allen's two touchdowns.

The Steelers will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in Week 15 before returning home to host the Indianapolis Colts. They currently hold a game lead over the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North.

