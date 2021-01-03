Steelers Fall to Browns but See Growth in Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers finish their regular season with a loss in Cleveland.

PITTSBURGH -- A backup-led Pittsburgh Steelers team wasn't enough of a challenge for the playoff-hungry Cleveland Browns.

Week 17 ended with the Steelers losing to the Browns 24-22. A game that featured Mason Rudolph and a number of backups was once 10-9 and continued its rollercoaster ride throughout the second half.

Cleveland scored 14 unanswered points before Pittsburgh return with 12 unanswered of their own. After a recovered onside kick by the Browns and a 3rd and 1 first-down run by Baker Mayfield, Cleveland walked away victorious at FirstEngergy Stadium.

Rudolph controlled the Steelers offense and finished with 315 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his first start of the season. He averaged 8.1 yards per completion.

The loss moves his career record 5-4.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool led the way on the receiving end, catching five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Diontae Johnson added 96 yards and JuJu Smith-Schuster finished with 65 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side, the Steelers' defense continued it's sack streak. Stephon Tuitt added two sacks to his season total and led the group to finish the year with 56 total sacks.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield finished with 196 yards and a touchdown, while running back Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a score.

The Steelers' win wouldn't change their playoff spot as the Buffalo Bills are on their way to winning over the Miami Dolphins. Pittsburgh is now scheduled to play the Browns at Heinz Field in the first round next weekend.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.