PITTSBURGH -- Even in a week like the Pittsburgh Steelers had, they remain a strong favorite in their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

As their AFC North opponent heads to Heinz Field in Week 10, the Steelers are looking to remain unbeaten. The NFL's last perfect team walks into their game Sunday with a team dealing with more injuries than almost any team they've faced thus far, leaving this a pretty one-sided matchup.

When you look at the players on the field, there are three positions that will have a field day against the Bengals.

T.J. Watt

Without Bobby Hart (knee), the Bengals are hoping to find some backup to compete against the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

First, the Bengals were hoping to receive former Steeler Fred Johnson off their Reserve/COVID-19 list by Saturday. Once that didn't happen, they turned to Quinton Spain to handle their right tackle duties in place of Hart.

To say Watt has the upper-hand is an understatement. His seven sacks this season should see a boost. And once the Bengals start playing from behind, Joe Burrow is going to be handling the ball more times than not.

An equation that'll lead to plenty of success for Watt.

James Conner

Everyone is worried about the low production of James Conner the last two weeks, but it's all explainable.

Conner was on a team that has fought for comeback wins the last two games. Both times, they trailed in the fourth quarter and needed to find ways to win - once against the Baltimore Ravens.

It's not too difficult to know that most teams, especially those with a Hall of Fame quarterback, will throw the ball when playing catchup. Conner's success has come with fourth quarter put-away drives, and when you don't have those, you're going to find yourself with fewer yards than previous weeks.

That won't happen against the Bengals. Cincy has allowed the fifth-most rushing yards this season. They've given up 10 20-yard runs and 5.2 yards per carry.

Conner is going to be the bell cow he's been jokingly referred to all week. With the workload, he'll have another spike in production.

Steelers Front Seven

Yeah yeah, it's not a player, whatever. The Steelers front seven is facing a Bengals team with zero rushing game and a rookie quarterback. It's going to be a dominant performance like we have not seen.

Every team the Steelers have faced this season has had some sort of rushing x-factor. Whether it's Miles Sanders in Philadelphia, Lamar Jackson in Baltimore or Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas, there has always been someone the Steelers needed to keep an eye on.

Therefore, their gameplan has always revolved around stopping the run before the pass. And so far, it's worked.

But the Bengals don't have a traditional running back. Giovanni Bernard has 143 rushing yards this season compared to his 190 receiving yards.

Most times, this offense will rely on their veteran backup runner to be a receiver. And without Joe Mixon, they're going to do the same.

Which, in essence, removes the need to stop the run. And therefore, the Steeler can focus on shutting down Burrow. Hence, a field day for the front seven.

