Morning Joe: This Is the First Real Test for Chase Claypool

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- In talks of the Cleveland Browns coming to Heinz Field to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, most conversations ver towards Myles Garrett, the AFC North standings, or the "rivalry" that is Steelers-Browns.

One area that has faded into the background is the first career start, or basically a start, for rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Four touchdowns and 116 yards in his fourth-career game put the second-round pick in the spotlight. An AFC Offensive Player Week award and national attention will make it much harder to hide in a talented offense.

"Confidence builds with games like that, but I'm not trying to act any different," Claypool said. "That's when you stop being humble. I'm just trying to stay the same as I've been."

He expects more coverage.

"There might be a safety creeping over to my side, or the corner might follow," Claypool said. "But that opens things up for other people as well, so I'm not too worried about it."

Coverage only added to with the absence of Diontae Johnson. In a group of wide receivers that placed at least three players ahead of him on the watchlist, Claypool might have moved up to No. 2.

- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Chase Claypool

Claypool could or could not start in Week 6. James Washington has the experience and is just as likely to start in place of Johnson as Claypool is. Maybe more.

The snap count will be determined by play, though. The hot hand will see the field more than the other, but the expectation is a fairly even split between the two younger wideouts.

Bringing this full circle.

The Cleveland Browns will be the first opportunity to see how "real" Claypool is. The week after a four-touchdown performance, taking the field as one of three primary receivers, with all eyes on the rookie who just burnt Darius Slay and Jalen Mills for a record day.

He has the talent. No one in the Steelers' locker room has hidden the fact that their new 6'4 wideout from Canada can make plays.

"From the standpoint of a young guy, mentally and physically being able to handle it and that is what he’s been able to prove to do. That has given him a lot of reps and a lot of confidence and a lot of opportunity with Ben [Roethlisberger] in a short period of time," offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said on Claypool meeting expectations. "Sometimes, reps get sparse, and you can’t always get some of the young guys as many reps as you would like to get, especially without the offseason. He has done a fabulous job of keeping his body right. He’s in great condition so it allows his mind not to wander. He’s been executing. Guys at practice, young guys at practice put the time in, generally good things happen, and you’re seeing the result of that."

Smith-Schuster will remain the defense's top target. The Pro Bowl receiver isn't escaping the eyes of any opponent, even when one of his teammates score four touchdowns the week prior. 

If the Browns focus more on Claypool than Smith-Schuster, the Steelers will find whole quickly. You're not going to allow single coverage all game against a player who has scored three touchdowns in four games and is clearly still the top target for Ben Roethlisberger. 

But Claypool becomes Johnson. First priority is stopping Smith-Schuster, second is defending Claypool. And with a record day of film allows plenty of room for Cleveland to learn. 

So, when the Steelers take on the Browns, after the Garrett-Mason Rudolph talk clears and the Claypool headlines emerge, pay attention. It's the first time the rookie who has set pretty high expectations for himself will have to be a scheme set to stop him. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

