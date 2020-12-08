SI.com
Steelers Injury Troubles Continue on Defense

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with more injury troubles during their Week 13 game with the Washington Football Team. 

Inside linebacker Robert Spillane left with a knee injury during the third quarter of the Steelers' Week 13 game. He was quickly examined at the medical tent on the sideline before making his way to the locker room for further evaluation. 

Spillane's initial diagnosis is questionable to return to the game. In his place will be newly required linebacker Avery Williamson, who was traded from the New York Jets in Week 8. 

Spillane's injury comes a week after the Steelers placed Bud Dupree on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL. Dupree was the second linebacker in Pittsburgh to tear his ACL this season after Devin Bush tore his in Week 6. Offensive tackle Zach Banner also tore his ACL in Week 1 against the Giants.

Spillane replaced Bush in the starting lineup. 

Cornerback Joe Haden left the ball game in the fourth quarter with a possible concussion. After making a tackle, Haden remained down on the field before walking off with the assistance of a trainer and teammate Marcus Allen. 

Neither Spillane or Haden returned to the game for the Steelers. Mike Tomlin said both players will continue to be evaluated.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

