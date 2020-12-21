Steelers Rules James Conner Out vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without starting running back James Conner against the Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without starting running back James Conner as they kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Conner, who suffered a quad injury in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, was limited in practice on Friday and Saturday after missing Thursday. He was initially listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

Benny Snell Jr. will likely start in place of Conner. Snell ran the ball three times for 14 yards last Sunday. Veteran Jaylen Samuels carried the ball four times for 15 yards and led the backfield with 27 offensive snaps.

Conner has accumulated 663 yards and five rushing touchdowns in 11 games this season. He returned from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 14 before suffering the quad injury.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.