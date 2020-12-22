Steelers Lose Third-Straight Game While Adding More Injuries to Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third-consecutive loss, falling to the Bengals 27-17.

In a game where the Steelers struggled from the jump, Pittsburgh ends up dropping its third game in three weeks. Despite scoring 17 points in the second half and having a chance with a two-minute drive to end the game, the Steelers were unable to mount a comeback against Cincinnati.

The Steelers' offense struggled throughout the night. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed just 20 of 38 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He completed seven of 16 passes for 19 yards and an interception in the first half.

Bengals third-string quarterback Ryan Finley threw for just 89 yards and a touchdown but ran for 47 yards and a score. Running back Giovanni Bernard accumulated 97 total yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers suffered two significant injuries in Cincinnati. Fullback Derek Watt and tight end Eric Ebron left the game in the first half and were unable to return.

Watt stayed on the field after making a head-on tackle during the first quarter. A scary scene initially, Watt was helped off the field and spent a few minutes in the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

He was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out.

Ebron suffered a back injury during a contested pass in the second quarter. After leaving the field, he went to the locker room and was ruled out shortly after.

The Steelers move to 11-3 on the year. They'll fall to third place in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) and Buffalo Bills (11-3).

