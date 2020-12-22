GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Search

Steelers Lose Third-Straight Game While Adding More Injuries to Offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third-consecutive loss, falling to the Bengals 27-17.
Author:
Publish date:

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their third-straight game, falling to their AFC North rivals, Cincinnati Bengals, 27-17.

In a game where the Steelers struggled from the jump, Pittsburgh ends up dropping its third game in three weeks. Despite scoring 17 points in the second half and having a chance with a two-minute drive to end the game, the Steelers were unable to mount a comeback against Cincinnati. 

The Steelers' offense struggled throughout the night. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed just 20 of 38 passes for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He completed seven of 16 passes for 19 yards and an interception in the first half.

Bengals third-string quarterback Ryan Finley threw for just 89 yards and a touchdown but ran for 47 yards and a score. Running back Giovanni Bernard accumulated 97 total yards and two touchdowns. 

The Steelers suffered two significant injuries in Cincinnati. Fullback Derek Watt and tight end Eric Ebron left the game in the first half and were unable to return.

Watt stayed on the field after making a head-on tackle during the first quarter. A scary scene initially, Watt was helped off the field and spent a few minutes in the medical tent before heading to the locker room. 

He was diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out. 

Ebron suffered a back injury during a contested pass in the second quarter. After leaving the field, he went to the locker room and was ruled out shortly after. 

The Steelers move to 11-3 on the year. They'll fall to third place in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) and Buffalo Bills (11-3). 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_15347109_168388034_lowres
Game Day

Steelers Lose Third-Straight Game While Adding More Injuries to Offense

USATSI_15343030_168388034_lowres
News

Five Steelers Voted to 2021 Pro Bowl

USATSI_13444055_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Hall of Famer Kevin Greene Dead at 58

USATSI_15343029_168388034_lowres
Game Day

Steelers Rules James Conner Out vs. Bengals

USATSI_15343047_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Plans to Return in 2021

USATSI_15145422_168388034_lowres
GM Report

3 Changes You'll See Steelers Make vs. Bengals

2020_Practice_1007kr_0334
News

Steelers Head to Cincy Without Kevin Dotson; James Conner Questionable

USATSI_15162015_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Will Start Third-String Quarterback vs. Steelers

2020_Practice_1007kr_0334
News

Kevin Dotson Continues to Miss Practice as Steelers Prep for Bengals