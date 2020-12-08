Steelers Undefeated Streak Comes to an End vs. Washington

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' undefeated run comes to an end as they fall to the Washington Football Team 23-17 in Week 13.

Washington's come-from-behind win marked their 5th win of the season as they look to fight their way to the top of the NFC East. The Steelers' loss leaves them tied with the Kansas City Chief at 11-1 in the AFC.

"It stinks," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said after the game. "Been a while since we lost a game. It's not a good feeling. But we'll prepare for a short week and get ready to go again."

The Steelers' biggest struggle came on the ground, where they totaled just 21 yards rushing. Without James Conner, who was not activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland led the way with 12 combine rushes for 20 yards.

The Steelers offense totaled 326 yards in Week 13, behind 305 passing yards and two touchdowns from Roethlisberger. James Washington led the way with two receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. Diontae Johnson finished with eight receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

"We just need to make plays," Roethlisberger said. "I need to be better. I need to deliver us into plays that are best suited for situations and things like that. Starts with me. I need to be better."

Washington's offense accumulated 318 yards, with quarterback Alex Smith completing 31 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown.

Peyton Barber led the way on the ground with 23 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers will now travel to Buffalo to play the Bills in Week 14. Washington will head to Arizona to play the San Francisco 49ers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.