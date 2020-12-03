SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers Haven't Peaked Yet, and That's a Good Thing

Donnie Druin

Eleven games, eleven victories. That's been the story of the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that's continually walked away victorious from any matchup presented to them.

However, each win hasn't been to the tune of full domination from start to finish. In fact, it can be argued the Steelers have yet to play a game where all four quarters appeared to be in control.

Such was the tune on an unusual Wednesday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. After a constant rollercoaster of delays, postponements and COVID-19 impacts, the Steelers finally met with a divisional foe missing their franchise quarterback and a plethora of other key players. 

With many believing the Steelers were well on their way to an easy victory (Vegas had Pittsburgh as -10.5 point favorites), fate would again prove no stone can be left unturned in the National Football League. With a 12 point lead and under five minutes left to play, the Steelers appeared all but set to safely reach the finish line well before the Ravens. 

Yet, a blown assignment by safety Terrell Edmunds led to a 70-yard touchdown reception by Marquise Brown, thrown by Baltimore's third-string quarterback Trace McSorley.

After collecting a handful of key first downs, however, Pittsburgh emerged victorious. 

There's an old saying in the NFL: You are what your record says you are. In the grand scheme of things, Pittsburgh moved to 11-0 on Wednesday night. However, their play left a lot to be desired, a similar feeling after a handful of ball games this season. 

Whether it be the countless passes dropped by essentially any Steelers pass-catcher, special teams blunders and Pittsburgh's inability to stop Baltimore's rushing attack effectively, the Steelers failed to again pass the oh-so-important eye test. 

It's fair to say Pittsburgh hasn't fully peaked as a football team. It's also fair to say that's a good thing. 

Far too often, we see football teams look Super Bowl ready at any early point in the season (a handful play in the AFC North) to only fall short when it matters most. These teams peak in the regular season, only for their best football to be played prior to the playoffs. No mistakes to fix. No reason to show up and get better week after week. 

Admittedly so, Pittsburgh has a lot to fix with just five regular season games remaining. From balancing the offense through the ground to ensuring games aren't lost via special teams and every detail in-between, the Steelers are far from hoisting a Lombardi trophy. 

Peaking implies your best football is behind you, leaving little room for improvement. The Steelers are far from playing their best football, and with a record of 11-0, that should be highly encouraging ahead of a postseason that will require all cylinders to clicking at all times. 

While those cylinders aren't quite there yet, they're slowly but surely starting to go. 

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers' Bud Dupree Leaves Week 12 With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a major blow on defense as linebacker Bud Dupree left Week 12 with a knee injury.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Place Maurkice Pouncey on Reserve/COVID-19 Ahead of Ravens Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Get Full Coaching Staff Back for Ravens Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated a second coach prior to their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Noah Strackbein

Ravens Not Expected to Play Dobbins and Ingram vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens will not utilize their newly activated running backs against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Morning Joe: The NFL Handled Ravens-Steelers Fine. Until Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers should've hosted the Baltimore Ravens Tuesday night. End of story.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Clear Coach, Ravens to Activate Pair of RBs for Wednesday's Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will have extra bodies on the field following their game's third postponement.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Did Find Positives in Chaotic, COVID-Filled Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers were angry last Wednesday. Now, they're taking whatever the NFL throws at them.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Postpones Ravens-Steelers Game for Third Time

The NFL has pushed the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game back, again.

Noah Strackbein

by

Oldburgh

Ravens-Steelers Game Will Come Down to Afternoon COVID-19 Results

The NFL will decide on the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game Monday afternoon.

Noah Strackbein

'Hot Kitchen' AFC North Game a Cakewalk for Steelers - If It's Played

This is not your typical Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup.

Noah Strackbein