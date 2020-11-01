Steelers vs Ravens: How to Watch
Noah Strackbein
The Pittsburgh Steelers have their first opportunity to grow their lead in the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens. As two of the hottest teams in the NFL square off, the intensity will be high, with plenty on the line in Week 8.
How to Watch/Listen
Pittsburgh Steeleers (6-0) @ Baltimore Ravens (5-1)
Kickoff: Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
Broadcast Information
Television: CBS, CBS All Access
Stream: Fubo.tv, Yahoo Sports Mobile App
Radio: Steeler Nation Radio, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM
Injury Report
Steelers
CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
FB Derek Watt (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
DE Chris Wormlery (knee) - OUT (IR)
S Jordan Dangerfield (quad) - OUT
Ravens
RB Mark Ingram (ankle) - DOUBTFUL
CB Jimmy Smith (achilles) - QUESTIONABLE
DB Anthony Levine (abdomen) - QUESTIONABLE
