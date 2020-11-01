SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers vs Ravens: How to Watch

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their first opportunity to grow their lead in the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens. As two of the hottest teams in the NFL square off, the intensity will be high, with plenty on the line in Week 8. 

How to Watch/Listen

Pittsburgh Steeleers (6-0) @ Baltimore Ravens (5-1)

Kickoff: Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Broadcast Information

Television: CBS, CBS All Access

Stream: Fubo.tv, Yahoo Sports Mobile App

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM

Injury Report

Steelers

CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE
FB Derek Watt (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
DE Chris Wormlery (knee) - OUT (IR)
S Jordan Dangerfield (quad) - OUT

Ravens

RB Mark Ingram (ankle) - DOUBTFUL
CB Jimmy Smith (achilles) - QUESTIONABLE
DB Anthony Levine (abdomen) - QUESTIONABLE

Hot Links

Steelers-Raven Rivalry 'Great for the NFL' 

Make-Or-Break Matchups

Steelers vs Ravens Proves Pivotal 

Steelers Know They Can't 'Stop' Lamar Jackson

AllSteelers is a Sports Illustrated channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers. Subscribe and follow us on Twitter/Facebook for up-to-date stories, news, and analysis.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On the Brink of a Heart Attack, the Steelers Earn 7-0

The sigh of relief could be heard around the world as the Pittsburgh Steelers move to 7-0.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Mike Hilton Inactive vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will work without Mike Hilton for the second-straight week.

Noah Strackbein

Morning Joe: Steelers Know It's Not About 'Shutting Down' Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have one glaring offensive threat, and the Pittsburgh Steelers want the ball in his hands.

Noah Strackbein

10 Best Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Players of All Time

These are the top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers defensive players of all time. The Steelers have always been known for tough defense and these are the men that built that reputation.

Eric Dockett

Steelers Rule Out Ulysees Gilbert vs. Ravens, Mike Hilton Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out three players for Week 8 and listed two as questionable.

Noah Strackbein

6 Pittsburgh Steelers Inexplicably Snubbed by the Hall of Fame

Here are six Steelers players who should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They haven't been enshrined yet for reasons that are hard to imagine, but they certainly deserve it.

Eric Dockett

Pittsburgh Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

This is a complete list of Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Learn about the greatest Steelers ever to wear the black and gold, plus legendary coaches and owners. We'll also cover significant snubs as well as frequently asked questions.

Eric Dockett

Steelers-Ravens Rivalry 'Great for the NFL'

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Baltimore to take on their AFC North rivalry the Ravens in what continues to be the NFL's top matchup of the season.

Noah Strackbein

Several Steelers Return to Practice, Gilbert Added to Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a number of players back on the field Thursday, but added one more to their injury report.

Noah Strackbein

10 Best Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Linemen of All Time

Here are the 10 best offensive linemen ever to play for the Steelers. So-called skill players may get the glory, but the offensive line is the backbone of an NFL football team.

Eric Dockett