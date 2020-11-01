Steelers vs Ravens: How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their first opportunity to grow their lead in the AFC North over the Baltimore Ravens. As two of the hottest teams in the NFL square off, the intensity will be high, with plenty on the line in Week 8.

How to Watch/Listen

Pittsburgh Steeleers (6-0) @ Baltimore Ravens (5-1)

Kickoff: Sunday, November 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: M & T Bank Stadium

Broadcast Information

Television: CBS, CBS All Access

Stream: Fubo.tv, Yahoo Sports Mobile App

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM

Injury Report

Steelers

CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

FB Derek Watt (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

DE Chris Wormlery (knee) - OUT (IR)

S Jordan Dangerfield (quad) - OUT

Ravens

RB Mark Ingram (ankle) - DOUBTFUL

CB Jimmy Smith (achilles) - QUESTIONABLE

DB Anthony Levine (abdomen) - QUESTIONABLE

Hot Links

Steelers-Raven Rivalry 'Great for the NFL'

Make-Or-Break Matchups

Steelers vs Ravens Proves Pivotal

Steelers Know They Can't 'Stop' Lamar Jackson

AllSteelers is a Sports Illustrated channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers. Subscribe and follow us on Twitter/Facebook for up-to-date stories, news, and analysis.