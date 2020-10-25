SI.com
Steelers vs Titans: How to Watch

Noah Strackbein

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on the 5-0 Titans in Week 7. A game originally scheduled for Week 4, but moved due to the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak, now holds who will be the first leader of the AFC. 

As the final two unbeaten teams in the conference square off, all eyes will be on the Steelers' second-best defense in the NFL and the Titans' second-best offense. A battle featuring Derrick Watt and the front seven of Pittsburgh, that has held names like Saquon Barkley and Kareem Hunt in check this season. 

How to Watch/Listen

Pittsburgh Steeleers (5-0) @ Tennessee Titans (5-0)

Kickoff: Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Broadcast Information

Television: CBS, CBS All Access

Stream: Fubo.tv, Yahoo Sports Mobile App

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM

Injury Report

Steelers

FB Derek Watt (hamstring) - OUT
CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) - OUT

Titans

N/A

