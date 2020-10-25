Steelers vs Titans: How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Nashville, Tennessee to take on the 5-0 Titans in Week 7. A game originally scheduled for Week 4, but moved due to the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak, now holds who will be the first leader of the AFC.

As the final two unbeaten teams in the conference square off, all eyes will be on the Steelers' second-best defense in the NFL and the Titans' second-best offense. A battle featuring Derrick Watt and the front seven of Pittsburgh, that has held names like Saquon Barkley and Kareem Hunt in check this season.

How to Watch/Listen

Pittsburgh Steeleers (5-0) @ Tennessee Titans (5-0)

Kickoff: Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Broadcast Information

Television: CBS, CBS All Access

Stream: Fubo.tv, Yahoo Sports Mobile App

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio, WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM

Injury Report

Steelers

FB Derek Watt (hamstring) - OUT

CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) - OUT

Titans

N/A

Hot Links

Are the Steelers Having Fun Winning, or Just Having Fun?

Not Just Derrick Henry the Steelers Are Concerned With

Inside Steelers Elite Defensive Start

Where is Mike Tomlin's Respect At?

Story Behind the Steelers' New Starting ILB

AllSteelers is a Sports Illustrated channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers. Subscribe and follow us on Twitter/Facebook for up-to-date stories, news, and analysis.