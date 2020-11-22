Morning Joe: Steelers Aren't a 'Trap Game' Team

Trap game? The Pittsburgh Steelers know they're 9-0 with a target on their back, but they don't know anything about a "trap game."

"I'm not into the trap game discussion," head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday. "I understand that that is things that you guys [the media] like to talk about, but this is the NFL. More than anything, the guys know my attitude regarding that.

"We are not a Big Ten team playing a MAC opponent this week. Every time we step into a stadium, we are playing professionals, players and coaches, and we have a ridiculous level of respect for that. Write your story, follow your story lines about trap games and things of that nature. We understand what we are going into in Jacksonville that that's a group that is trying to kick our butt, a professional group, a capable group, and we are prepared with that understanding."

But the Steelers have nearly fallen to the exact matchup they won't talk about once this season. Despite coming out with a victory in Dallas, Pittsburgh was a quarter away from flying home with their first loss of the season coming from the 2-7 Cowboys.

They didn't, though, and it could be what saves them in Jacksonville.

This team has a different sense of understanding that they aren't perfect. Most teams at 9-0 want to talk about how they're 9-0, but the Steelers don't.

"The goal isn't to go undefeated, right? The goal is to win the Super Bowl," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger described it. "We're just going one week at a time. We're not worried about anything other than this week."

That understanding allows them to realize where they fall short against teams they shouldn't. In Dallas, inexperienced quarterback Garrett Gilbert walked away with 243 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 28 yards.

"In the sense of what they're going to try to do. In the sense of, quick easy throws to gain confidence in him. And shots down field. One-on-one shots down field. The screen game," safety Minkah Fitzpatrick compared Dallas and Jacksonville's approach. "So, it's definitely focus on the run game, which is what they're going to try and do, similar to what Dallas did to us and did to us effectively."

Fitzpatrick said containing Jake Luton in the pocket is key to shutting down the passing game. The Steelers' defensive approach all season has been to close the run and force them to pass, but against the Cowboys, they realized quickly that they didn't spend enough time learning the quarterback.

Against Jacksonville, the approach is the same, but the mentality is different.

"You have to stop the run. That is the biggest thing," defensive coordinator Keith Butler said. "This kid [James Robinson] is a good football player. I think he has real good instincts as a runner. They have done a good job with him."

But at the same time, it's about shutting down a complete offense, not just their sharpest tool.

"I think they are a well-coached football team, especially offense," Butler continued. "Their offensive line is well coached. The running back is well-coached. They are going to run the football as much as they can when they can, and they do have some play action and stuff like that. This is going to be a good challenge for us defensively to beat these guys."

And when it's all said and done, the Pittsburgh Steelers understand they're the team the rest of the NFL is chasing. They also realize they that means their foot needs to be pressed firmer on the gas.

"Hopefully our identity is wining," Tomlin described his team. "We need to be diverse and versatile enough to be what we need to be just about in any circumstance, and we need to have enough depth to meet the challenges of attrition that is associated in this game. We have to have enough talent across a wide variety of areas to play a certain style of play when circumstances or opponent dictates it, but more than anything, I want our personality to be that of a winner."

