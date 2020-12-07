PITTSBURGH -- The Washington Football Team is hunting first place in the NFL's worst division. So, why does Monday afternoon feel like a trap game for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Alex Smith isn't the No. 1 overall pick he once was. Now, he's a comeback story like no other, looking to claim as many wins as possible for a team that allowed him to return to the NFL.

"He's 36 years old, so obviously he's not going to look the way he looked at different times during his career just like Ben [Roethlisberger] didn't look like he looked at different times during his career," head coach Mike Tomlin said on Smith. "I don't know if it is injury related or just father time."

It's both, but Washington's best shot to claim a postseason bid in 2020 comes at the arm of Smith.

Their backfield is filled with inexperienced running backs. One wasn't even a runner in college. But somehow, they've found ways to execute and execute well this season.

"That running back tandem is very versatile," Tomlin said on Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic. "They can play inside the backfield and out. You see it on Washington video, but you also see it on [Antonio] Gibson's video at Memphis in draft preparation. It's probably one of the reasons why they drafted him. That's a guy that played in the slot and was extremely comfortable not only working in the slot position, but out of the backfield. That versatility and their willingness to play both of them at the same time really causes issues for a defense and makes them very multiple."

And finally, Washington's defense.

It starts with the line. A group of first-round picks, including rookie Chase Young, who have built a group currently ranked 4th in the NFL.

"It starts up front for them," Tomlin said. "They have a bunch of high-round draft picks and talented young ones that provide a wave that others ride. I can't say enough about their edge presence with their talented edge rushers, Chase Young being a top draft pick from this draft. They have quality Alabama guys on the interior that really wreak havoc and are interchangeable."

Then, there's the Steelers. A team coming off their worst win of the season, but still a win. No one seemed happy following a 19-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday afternoon, but to remain unbeaten leaves a better feeling than a loss.

Still, it started to show the impact of what this season has put this team through. First, they had an impromptu bye week in the middle of Week 4 after the NFL decided to reschedule their game against the Tennessee Titans.

Then, the Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak postponed their Thanksgiving night game three times before playing at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Now, they'll finish off a three-game stretch within 12 days of each other, with Monday being their second in five days.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, while reportedly expected to play, is listed as questionable because he didn't practice all week. Pittsburgh will turn to Matt Wright to handle kicking duties as Chris Boswell deals with a hip injury, and this team is about to start their third-round pick at outside linebacker with three days or preparation.

"The biggest thing was losing Bud [Dupree]," guard David DeCastro said. "That was the most deflating thing we had. The game itself, you could kind of feel it going into the week. You change the game, you change the time, and there's all this leading up to it, and then they push it back again.

"And then the no fans this too, sucks. It felt dead out there a little bit. Playing on a Wednesday night, no fans."

Which brings more worry to the Steelers. It's Week 13, the Steelers are trying to ride as much momentum as they can while they carry this undefeated streak to the playoffs, and now they have to do it without a crowd.

"Beginning of the season, when there was no fans, it was a whole new atmosphere. We were like, 'ok, we can get through this.' Still had that rush in the early season," DeCastro said. "Now, it's December with no fans, you're like, 'what are we doing out here?' A little bit.

"I don't like to make excuses. We're professionals and stuff, but we're still humans. We have emotions. And not having the fans there, it's tough."

11-0 should leave enough room to feel confident in the Steelers against the 4-7 Football Team. It doesn't though.

The Steelers feel like a team who has hit a wall, only because the NFL has put one in front of them. They've fallen victim to COVID-19 without being the team infected with the virus. And each time, they've found a way to escape with a win.

Many labeled the Dallas Cowboys as a trap game. Many labeled the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars the same way.

None of them worked out in doubters' favor. And maybe Washington ends up the same way - another win for the Steelers as they move on to Buffalo.

But there's a lot happening to the Steelers to kill their momentum. And in December, having energy to ride behind is as important as the talent on the field.

So, maybe, this game leaves a little more worry than the last two trap games the Steelers have been apart of.

"I've talked about it for 17 years now that we have the best fans in all of sports," Roethlisberger said. "Like you talked about at Dallas, it was more than 50 percent Steeler fans. In Jacksonville, 80-90 percent. That's just what we're used to. We're used to Steeler fans being everywhere. When you come home and you're used to the Terrible Towels, you're used to those fans bringing that energy, bringing that excitement ... For a defense on a third down and you need that crowd to feed that energy and you just don't have it, it's crazy, weird. It's different.

"I can't imagine trying to be a guy like that that really feeds off that energy, but we miss them. We miss the fans, especially for this really cool run that we have been on. It would be awesome to have them in there, but we are still playing for them even when they are not in there."

