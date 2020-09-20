Broncos at Steelers Pre-Game Notes: Home Opener Without Fans

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0 heading into a Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

It'll be a unique environment at Heinz Field, as the stands will be empty. The Steelers will play Week 2 and Week 3 without fans. They'll do what they can to substitute Steelers Nation, but it won't be your typical home opener in Pittsburgh.

Game Information

Denver Broncos (0-1) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Kickoff: Sunday, September 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Broadcast Information

Television: CBS, CBS All Access

Radio:

Injury Report/Inactives

Steelers:

G David DeCastro (knee) - OUT

G Stefen Wisniewski (pec) - IR

Broncos:

LB Mark Barron (hamstring) - OUT

RB Phillip Lindsay (toe) - OUT

T Garett Bolles (Elbow) - QUESTIONABLE

WR Tyrie Cleveland (hip) - QUESTIONABLE

WR Courtland Sutton (shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

Game Quotes

Steelers OC Randy Fichtner on Rookie Kevin Dotson

"He is just a naturally strong, tough-minded guy. The natural thing for him to do is get physical with somebody. Now, match the technique and fundamentals of a young player that makes his job so important and allows you to really achieve better and great successes at your position. Those are going to have to come with time. He is working hard, and he has been available. I'm excited for him to get his opportunity."

Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt on Broncos QB Drew Lock

"He definitely looks to pass as he's rolling out, but he's very effective with his legs and his arm. We have to be very discipline.That's the great thing about being in our conference is that we have all quarterbacks that can get out of the pocket and run," Watt said. "We have a decent amount of exposure to that over the last few years with Lamar Jackson, Bakey Mayfield, and now, Joe Burrow. Continuing to practice being discipline on rush lanes to contain the quarterback and make life easier for us is going to be effective for us."

Steelers RB James Conner on Role in Week 2

"I just got to be there for my teammates. Keep trending in the right direction with [my ankle] and we'll see what happens on Sunday. Benny [Snell], Jaylen [Samuels], all those guys, they've been playing huge. So, having the starting label, I'm not really a selfish guy, I just want to be able to be out there and compete."

