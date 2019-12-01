Steeler
Steelers vs Browns: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Noah Strackbein

Stay connected during the Pittsburgh Steelers' game. As kickoff gets under way, join Noah Strackbein and all of Steelers Nation to discuss each moment of Week 13. Noah will be chatting with all comments below.

Injury Report

Screen Shot 2019-12-01 at 12.52.34 PM

Noah - No surprises for the Steelers today. James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster continue to miss time, but James Washington and Benny Snell proved they can handle the workload last week. They'll need to do the same today to overcome the Browns. 

First Quarter 

Steelers 0 | Browns 3

Noah - The Browns offense looks exactly like they have the last three weeks. It's not a poor effort from Pittsburgh but rather stars finally clicking for Cleveland. The Steelers will need to bring everything they've got, because this group of players might be one of the best they've played all season. 

Even if the Browns put points on the board on the opening drive, it doesn't mean this defense won't hold them to a reasonable score throughout this game. The offense needs to do "enough" to keep their team on top. The defense will gain momentum, hopefully, and leave it for Duck to stay competitive. 

Second Quarter

Steelers 0 | Browns 10

Noah - It's hard to blame the defense - although there's miscommunication - when the offense is doing nothing to help. There's not enough talent to really make much happen, but this group needs to find something if they're going to stay competitive. If not, this defense is going to be gasses by the end of the half. 

Long game still, but it can start getting ugly any minute. Randy Fichtner needs to find a game plan that gets the ball moving. No matter screen passes and rushes for the first two downs. Take a chance, it works sometimes. 

