Steeler
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers vs Cardinals: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Noah Strackbein

Stay connected during the Pittsburgh Steelers' game. As kickoff gets under way, join Noah Strackbein and all of Steelers Nation to discuss each moment of Week 14. Noah will be chatting with all comments below.

First Quarter

Steelers 10 | Cardinals 3

Noah - The Steelers had their first strong opening drive of the season. Behind a strong run game, Pittsburgh marched down for a field goal and was able to gain some early momentum after. 

Diontae Johnson took a punt 85-yards to the house as Pittsburgh West lost their mind in excitement. A 10-3 lead to end the first is where the Steelers want to be. Put the pressure on the defense 

Second Quarter 

Steelers 13 | Cardinals 10

Noah - Arizona and Kyler Murray aren't going down easy. They're moving quick, using a variety of formations and keeping the Steelers defense on their toes. It isn't flashy plays making the difference but consistency.

They're showing just how well they take care of the football. The Steelers offense needs to generate something more than a touchdown in the second half to put a gap between the two. 

Third Quarter 

Steelers 20 | Cardinals 10

Noah - Are the Steelers... clicking? Devlin Hodges, Benny Snell and Diontae Johnson are putting together an effort that looks hard-fought and tough to stop. They made a statement drive after Joe Haden came up with the interception and it was the first time you felt there was something happening with this offense.

Noah - T.J. Watt - Defensive Player of the Year.

Fourth Quarter

Steelers 23 | Cardinals 17

Noah - What was that? If Danny Smith called that fake punt he should be gone tomorrow. Special teams may actually cost this team the game - in a game where Diontae Johnson took a punt return to the house. 

Then, there's Terrell Edmunds make the worst jump on the ball of the season. He had an easy interception and ended up having to try and jump for the ball, only for it to land in the hands of the receiver. 

Those plays can't happen. Play your game and Edmunds' is not making plays on the ball.

Noah - Duck avoids pressure to extend the play outside the pocket, looks up-field and Diontae Johnson is still running around looking for open space. A Ben Roethlisberger-Antonio Brown moment that touched the heart a little bit. 

Give an undrafted quarterback a chance to beat the first overall pick of his draft class and he's going to play with a chip on his shoulder. Hodges is playing different from what we've seen before. He's playing with purpose. And he has put his defense in a position to close this out.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sunday Morning Joe: A Top Draft Pick, Future Hall of Famer and Lamar Jackson Are Why the Steelers Won't Overlook the Cardinals

Noah Strackbein
0

There are reasons the Pittsburgh Steelers refuse to acknowledge the Arizona Cardinals' record as part of who they are as an opponent.

10 Minute Takes: Why Does This Week Seem So... Boring?

Noah Strackbein
0

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Arizona in a game that has potential, but it doesn't seem like it.

Strackbein Mailbag: Is This Mike Tomlin's Most Impressive Season? Watt's DPOY Rank, and More

Noah Strackbein
0

Catch up on everything that happened with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week with Week 14's SteelerMaven mailbag.

Steelers James Conner, JuJu Smith-Schuster Out vs Cardinals

Noah Strackbein
0

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two offensive Pro Bowlers for the third week in a row as they travel to Arizona.

Noah Strackbein

Antonio Brown sends an apology to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

0

Like Larry Fitzgerald, James Washington Is Playing with the 'Cards' He Was Dealt

Noah Strackbein
0

Pittsburgh Steelers receiver, James Washington, is no stranger to the talents and career of Larry Fitzgerald.

Cameron Heyward: T.J. Watt "Better Get Defensive Player of the Year."

Noah Strackbein
1 0

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker, T.J. Watt, won the November AFC Defensive Player of the Month, but his teammates know there's more to his season.

Druin Mock Draft 1.0: Steelers Fill Remaining Holes

Donnie Druin
0

Welcome to the first installment of our mock draft series, where we predict what the Steelers will do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"In the NFL There's No Easy Teams": Keith Butler Knows Steelers Are No Stranger to Overlooking Teams

Noah Strackbein
0

According to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator, Keith Butler, the Arizona Cardinals aren't a team to overlook.

James Conner Isn't Ready to Shut His Season Down

Noah Strackbein
0

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without running back, James Conner, for another week as he rehabs his shoulder.