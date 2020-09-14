Steelers vs Giants Pre-Game Notes: Monday Night Kickoff at MetLife

PITTSBURGH -- It's finally here. For those who doubted it would happen (including myself), or didn't get those game day butterflies until this morning, embrace them - Steelers football is back.

Pittsburgh starts their 2020 campaign at MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants on Monday night football. The first of a Monday night doubleheader, the Steelers will battle without fans to try and begin their season undefeated.

Game Information

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) @ New York Giants (0-0)

Kickoff: Monday, September 14, 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Broadcast Information

Television: ESPN

Radio:

Westwood One

Steeler Nation Radio.

WDVE 102.5 FM

WBGG 970 AM

Injury Report

Steelers:

G David DeCastro (knee) - OUT

Giants:

LB Tae Crowder (hamstring) – Questionable

WR Golden Tate (hamstring) – Questionable

TE Levine Toilolo (hamstring) – Questionable

Game Week Quotes

Steelers OC Randy Fichtner on Offensive Line Changes

"I think any time that you have a piece that gets changed up front, there’s always that little bit of angst if you will, at least from my perspective. I don’t think it’s from their perspective. They work together. They have unique communication. [Maurkice] Pouncey ties that whole thing together. I think if you would have said Pounce wasn’t sitting here in the middle, then I’d probably say it’s not angst, it’s nervousness. That would be a lot greater type of feeling for me, but I do know that these guys are prepared. They’re preparing themselves, and they’ve done a nice job."

Fichtner on Rookie Chase Claypool

"Chase [Claypool] is unique physically for the position. I think to his credit, he did the necessary things in the offseason regardless of what. But he didn’t get the chance to do it with us. We didn’t get the chance to work him in the weight room and work him on the grass and do all those type of things, but he learned to be a professional prior to getting here. He came in awesome shape. His body hasn’t failed, and his mind hasn’t failed him because of conditioning. He’s got a lot of reps. I think he’s put himself into that talk of being able to be useful early."

Steelers DC Keith Butler on Defending Saquon Barkley

"[Saquon Barkley] is a premier back in the League, no doubt about that. If I’m them, I’m using him to try to control the game and run the football. They should be able to do that because they are a good football team, but it is a great challenge for us in trying to stop him. Not only him, but several more players they that have speed and good agility that are good athletes. It is going to be a challenge for us defensively to stop these guys."

Giants CB James Bradbury on JuJu Smith-Schuster

"JuJu’s a strong receiver. He has some size to him, has strong hands. He’s able to play through contested catches and whatnot. He makes strong catches at the point of attack. He has size so he’s able to go up and grab the ball on jump ball situations as well."

Giants HC Joe Judge on Smith-Schuster

"Well, I think what you just said, his versatility of where they can use him obviously presents variety to their offense. He’s an explosive player. He’s very good with the ball in his hands after the catch. He has a lot of savvy. This guy understands playing with (Ben) Roethlisberger, you watch the tapes of these guys, there’s obviously chemistry between them on the extended plays that Ben is able to create. JuJu’s really a guy who’s savvy, he finds space, he gets open, he stays alive on plays and makes contested catches. This guy is really just an outstanding player. I’ve seen him in person multiple times in the past. He’s always a guy you notice when he’s on the field."

