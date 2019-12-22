Steelers vs Jets: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Stay connected during the Pittsburgh Steelers' game. As kickoff gets under way, join Noah Strackbein and all of Steelers Nation to discuss each moment of Week 16. Noah will be chatting with all comments below.

Inactives

Noah - Another week of no Artie Burns is the Steelers likely way of moving on from the first-round pick. Burns isn't a bad NFL cornerback but he's never been able to get anything going in Pittsburgh. Justin Layne has some sort of future role on this defense so they might as well work him in as they assure themselves they're done with Burns.

First Quarter

Steelers 0 | Jets 7

Noah - Terrell Edmunds continues to be hot and cold in coverage. This time, he didn’t even attempt to make a play for the ball and Robby Anderson took advantage. Poor start for the defense.