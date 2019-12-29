SteelerMaven
Steelers vs Ravens: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Noah Strackbein

Stay connected during the Pittsburgh Steelers' game. As kickoff gets under way, join Noah Strackbein and all of Steelers Nation to discuss each moment of Week 17. Noah will be chatting with all comments below.

Inactives 

Noah - Without James Conner, it's another week of Benny Snell and Kerrith Whyte. The two rookies have played well in spirts and should be relied on heavily today. It's not a game to win under the arm of Devlin Hodges but rather one behind the legs of backfield. 

First Quarter

Steelers 0 | Ravens 6

Noah - The defense was a little slow to get started but that drive could've ended worse. The big question starts now. For the last two weeks the offense couldn't even get enough going to give the defense a fighting chance. Playoffs on the line - how do they respond.

Noah - The offense hasn't done anything... 

Second Quarter 

Steelers 7 | Ravens 6

Noah - #BennySnellFootball

