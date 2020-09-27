Steelers Find Stride in Second Half to Shake Off Texans 28-21

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned their third win of the 2020 NFL season in dramatic fashion, building off a strong second half to take a fourth-quarter lead and carry out the victory.

Offensive Leaders:

Ben Roethlisberger - 23/36, 237 yards, 2 TDs

James Conner - 18 attempts, 109 yards, 1 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster - 4 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD

Eric Ebron - 5 receptions, 52 yards, 1 TD

Defensive Leaders:

Mike Hilton - 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT

T.J. Watt - 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Stephon Tuitt - 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Vince Williams - 2 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

The Steelers didn't lead against the Texans until the fourth quarter, where they outscored Houston 8-0. A Mike Hilton interception flipped field position for the Steelers, leading to a 79-yard drive and a touchdown.

"[Hilton]'s a tough little football player," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "He's a football player first, a nickel second. He's good in the run game. He's solid in the passing game as well. And that provides a platform for him to be noticed in a variety of spaces."

The Steelers dealt with injuries in Week 3, losing Diontae Johnson to a concussion and Derek Watt to a hamstring.

In Johnson's absence, James Washington and Chase Claypool stepped into larger roles, combining for six receptions and 60 yards.

"James Washington, JuJu [Smith-Schuster], Chase Claypool, basically have to play all three positions," Roethlisberger said. "They're bouncing around, and we're moving them and doing things. I told each one of them after the game just how proud I was that those guys stepped up and did what they did because it wasn't easy to be in their shoes tonight."

A fourth-quarter, come-from-behind win for the Steelers took everything the team had to offer. As they iced the clock on their final drive, Roethlisberger gave his offense a speech about finalizing their win.

"My guys, they were gassed. My linemen were so tired, but so were [the Texans]," Roethlisberger said. "We didn't want to slow down. I kept telling them, 'Listen, this is gut check, guys. Dig down and see what you've got, what you can find.' And they did it. They kept going, we kept running the ball, and they just kept opening holes and the backs kept plowing their way through."The Steelers now move to Week 4 to play a Tennessee Titans team who is also undefeated. They'll travel to Nashville for their second away game of the season.

"It's huge for us. Especially here at home," Roethlisberger said about the team's win. "There's no fans here but we still want to win at home and we want to win it for the fans that we know are watching around the world."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.