SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Steelers Find Stride in Second Half to Shake Off Texans 28-21

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers earned their third win of the 2020 NFL season in dramatic fashion, building off a strong second half to take a fourth-quarter lead and carry out the victory.

Offensive Leaders:

Ben Roethlisberger - 23/36, 237 yards, 2 TDs

James Conner - 18 attempts, 109 yards, 1 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster - 4 receptions, 43 yards, 1 TD

Eric Ebron - 5 receptions, 52 yards, 1 TD

Defensive Leaders:

Mike Hilton - 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT

T.J. Watt - 4 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Stephon Tuitt - 4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Vince Williams - 2 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

The Steelers didn't lead against the Texans until the fourth quarter, where they outscored Houston 8-0. A Mike Hilton interception flipped field position for the Steelers, leading to a 79-yard drive and a touchdown.

"[Hilton]'s a tough little football player," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "He's a football player first, a nickel second. He's good in the run game. He's solid in the passing game as well. And that provides a platform for him to be noticed in a variety of spaces."

The Steelers dealt with injuries in Week 3, losing Diontae Johnson to a concussion and Derek Watt to a hamstring.

In Johnson's absence, James Washington and Chase Claypool stepped into larger roles, combining for six receptions and 60 yards.

"James Washington, JuJu [Smith-Schuster], Chase Claypool, basically have to play all three positions," Roethlisberger said. "They're bouncing around, and we're moving them and doing things. I told each one of them after the game just how proud I was that those guys stepped up and did what they did because it wasn't easy to be in their shoes tonight."

A fourth-quarter, come-from-behind win for the Steelers took everything the team had to offer. As they iced the clock on their final drive, Roethlisberger gave his offense a speech about finalizing their win.

"My guys, they were gassed. My linemen were so tired, but so were [the Texans]," Roethlisberger said. "We didn't want to slow down. I kept telling them, 'Listen, this is gut check, guys. Dig down and see what you've got, what you can find.' And they did it. They kept going, we kept running the ball, and they just kept opening holes and the backs kept plowing their way through."The Steelers now move to Week 4 to play a Tennessee Titans team who is also undefeated. They'll travel to Nashville for their second away game of the season.

"It's huge for us. Especially here at home," Roethlisberger said about the team's win. "There's no fans here but we still want to win at home and we want to win it for the fans that we know are watching around the world."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans at Steelers Pregame Notes: Family Reunion at Heinz Field

It's a Watt family reunion on Sunday as the Houston Texans travel to Pittsburgh to take on the unbeaten Steelers in Week 3.

Noah Strackbein

Morning Joe: Steelers Stand Tall in a League Crumbling With Injuries

As the NFL watched star-after-star leave Week 2 with season-ending injuries, the Pittsburgh Steelers held strong. How? Because they've known this was going to happen all summer.

Noah Strackbein

Troy Polamalu, James Farrior Highlight Steelers 2020 Hall of Honor Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 Hall of Honor class includes four Super Bowl champions and a Hall of Famer.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Head to Week 3 vs. Texans With Clean Bill of Health

The Pittsburgh Steelers will get Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro back as they host the Houston Texans in Week 3.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Ebron Content With Role in Offense Despite Lack of Receptions

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron doesn't care if his targets are low as long as the team continues to win.

Noah Strackbein

Around the 412: Kevin Dotson Impresses, Steelers Hoping for 3-0

The Pittsburgh Steelers found an unsung hero in Week 2, and now look to keep their undefeated season alive against the Houston Texans.

Around The 412

Brotherly Bond: The Watts' NFL Journey Started With Basement Hockey and J.J.'s Blueprint

Staying humble, keeping their focus on the next step and fighting for best uncle. The Watt brother family reunion at Heinz Field has been a long time in the making.

Noah Strackbein

Inside the Texans: A Deep Dive Into the Steelers' Week 3 Opponent

The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers host the winless Houston Texans. Gain an inside look at the black and gold's Week 3 matchup.

Donnie Druin

Roethlisberger Spent Day off Improving Footwork: 'He Wants to Win and That's the Bottom Line'

On his scheduled day off of practice, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger came in and said he wanted to work.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster Misses Second Day of Practice

Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster missed his second consecutive practice with a knee injury as the team prepares for the Houston Texans.

Noah Strackbein