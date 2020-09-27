Texans at Steelers Pregame Notes: Family Reunion at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH -- It's a Watt family reunion at Heinz Field this Sunday as the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers host the winless Houston Texans in Week 3.

The Texans have dealt with the struggles of a tough scheduled through two weeks, while the Steelers hope to keep their winning train rolling. They'll play Week 3 without fans, keeping Heinz Field quiet for the second-straight Sunday.

Game Information

Houston Texans (0-2) @ Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

Kickoff: Sunday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Broadcast Information

Television: CBS, CBS All Access

Radio:

Steeler Nation Radio

WDVE 102.5 FM

Injury Report/Inactives

Steelers:

N/A

Texans:

RB Duke Johnson - QUESTIONABLE

LB Peter Kalambayi - QUESTIONABLE

WR Kenny Stills - QUESTIONABLE

Game Quotes

T.J. Watt on brother's group chat trash talk

"We're just hanging out, and nothing's really changed throughout the week. We just talk about what's going on in everyone's daily life—trying to stay connected. Derek's always sending pictures of Logan. J.J.'s always talking about how hot it is down in Houston. I always got nothing to talk about."

Mike Tomlin on Watt family lineage

"A lot can be benefited from being around this game at this level, and having those close to you have experience in that area. There's less unknowns when you come from the circumstances of [the Watt brothers]. They have a better perspective of the challenge that lays ahead. All of that allows them to work more efficiently, to be surprised less and to be better generally prepared from the neck up in terms of meeting the challenges. Your brother's exposure doesn't make plays for you, but it does educate you."

T.J. and Derek Watt on J.J. Watt being a role model

"He's been that role model for us since we were young and always set that standard, that bar, really high. It was special," Derek said. "We were there when he got drafted. We got to be in the building at some of those award ceremonies. Being there for him and seeing all the behind the scenes things that people don't notice. All the work he puts in, all the different sacrifices you have to make. We're proud of him."

"The coolest thing about J.J. is his openness to us," T.J. continued. "Truly being an open book in any aspect of life and that's what makes him a great older brother, and Derek as well. When I would sometimes feel pressure of having to fulfill [their shoes], I would just talk to Derek about it. That's why I love the relationships that we have. J.J.'s done such a great job of not forgetting where he came from and wanting to help us as much as he possibly can to not only be the best football players that we can be but to be the best young men that we can be."

Minkah Fitzpatrick on playing Deshaun Watson in National Championship games

"He was a player that I respected. He was a tough, gritty guy, that you don't see a lot at quarterback. We were putting it on him. We were hitting him. We were sending pressure. He was escaping the pocket, and we were still beating him up. I remember, every time, you can tell he was hurting, but he was getting back up. He definitely earned my respect after those two games."

